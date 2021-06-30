Affidavit claims mother of child who drowned in Lake Catherine had meth in her system when arrested

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – The Garland County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released a probable cause affidavit showing the mother of a 6-year-old boy found dead in Lake Catherine tested positive for meth.

The mother, 25-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Breshears, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor after she consented to a drug screening and tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of a missing child around 11 a.m.

While being interviewed by investigators, Breshears said that she woke up and was unable to locate the child at the home, where she also cares for two 7-year-old sons.

After a search for the child began, a neighbor’s security video showed footage of the boy heading toward the lake where his body was found.

After attempts of CPR by firefighters were unsuccessful, the county coroner pronounced the boy deceased.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the case.