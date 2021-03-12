Airline workers go to great lengths – infinity and beyond – to return lost toy to Arkansas boy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- An Arkansas boy has new heroes after airline workers returned a treasured action figure.



Young Hagen was on a family trip from Dallas to Little Rock when his Buzz Lightyear action figure was left on the plane.

A Southwest Airlines ramp agent in Little Rock found the Buzz, complete with the name “Hagen” on his foot.



After checking the flight records, Buzz was sent in the mail to his owner in a hand-decorated box.



Hagen’s family said the gesture from workers at Southwest Airlines means the world to them; in fact, it just might be out of this world.