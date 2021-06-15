Arkansan chosen to create Johnny Cash statue for National Statuary Hall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The selection review committee for the National Statuary Hall statues of Daisy Bates and Johnny Cash met today to choose artists for the statues.

The review committee recommended to Secretary of State John Thurston that Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho be selected to design and create the statue of Daisy Bates and also recommended to Secretary Thurston that Kevin Kresse of Little Rock, Arkansas be selected to design and create the statue of Johnny Cash.

Benjamin Victor

Kevin Kresse

Model of proposed Daisy Bates statue

Model of proposed Johnny Cash statue Proposed statue models

Secretary Thurston has reviewed and accepted the committee’s recommendations and will begin contractual negotiations with the selected respondents.