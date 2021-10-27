Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge to hold news briefing on lawsuit relating to COVID-19

Today’s main severe weather threat has ended across the ArkLaTex. More storms are possible into the evening. Look for lots of wind from tonight through Friday. Temperatures will be below normal through Friday. Halloween weekend looks sunny and pleasant.

Much cooler air will be invading the ArkLaTex for the next few days thanks to a gusty northwest wind. We will likely see wind speeds Thursday in the range of 20 to 30 mph. It will stay rather windy Friday with a northwesterly wind of 15 to 25 mph.