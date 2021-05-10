Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Severe Weather Outlook

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Severe Weather Outlook

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Arkansas AG warns con artists will attack after storms hit the state

Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning Arkansans to be on the lookout for con artists after much of the state has been impacted by storms. 

The attorney general noted many Arkansans want to help their neighbors clean up after a storm, but con artists may take an opportunity to take advantage of a vulnerable moment. 

“Arkansas is just one big small town, and I will go after those who take advantage of our loved ones,” said Attorney General Rutledge. 

In a statement, Rutledge had the following tips to ensure Arkansans hire a reputable contractor to complete home repairs: 

  • Beware of door-to-door solicitors selling home repair work. Consider contacting the Arkansas Contractor’s Licensing Board to verify that the contractor is licensed and has not had any complaints filed against it.
  • Avoid any home repair solicitor who asks for payment upfront or will not give you a written contract. 
  • Get at least three written estimates. 
  • Get at least three references from a contractor or professional. 
  • Check with the Attorney General’s office or the Better Business Bureau to see if the company has a complaint history. 
  • Get a written and detailed contract that includes the grade, quality, name brand and quantity of materials to be used. The name and address of the contractor must be on the contract. 
  • Avoid paying for the entire job upfront. Never make the final payment until you have an opportunity to inspect the work.  
  • All contracts resulting from a home-solicitation sale generally must include a buyer’s right to cancel within three business days after the contract is signed. 
  • Make sure all warranties and guarantees are in writing. 
  • A contractor cannot promise your insurance company will cover the work done. Verify your insurance coverage and authorized contractors before you agree to pay for repairs. 

For more information and tips to avoid scams, contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office or visit ArkansasAG.gov

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss