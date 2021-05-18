Arkansas, Tennessee governors say steel plates being added to I-40 bridge, closure could last for ‘several months’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said Tuesday that the closure of the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River could continue for “several months.”

During the rare joint press conference on the status of the closure of the bridge that connects the two states, the governors said initial plans were in place to begin repairs, starting with the placement of a pair of 35-foot-long steel plates to stabilize the bridge.

The plates would be placed along the point of the fracture. Design work is already underway, with transportation officials hoping to have the plates ready by the end of the week.

I-40 Bridge Closure | Happening Today:



At 12:45pm: TN Gov @BillLeeTN and AR Gov @AsaHutchinson hold rare joint media briefing on I-40 bridge/infrastructure.



At 3pm: Highway Commission Review & Advisory Subcommittee to discuss bridge closure at AR State Capitol.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday an employee responsible for the inspections on the bridge was fired. ARDOT officials said the employee did not follow protocol.

ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor said there was a failure in the inspection process.

The firing of the ARDOT employee followed confirmation from the department last week that the crack was visible in drone footage from 2019.

ARDOT officials say they will change how inspections are conducted by adding redundancy and looking at a different program.

Rex Vines, Deputy Director and Chief Engineer for ARDOT, said the bridge repair would be done in two phases and traffic would not resume on the bridge until the part is replaced in the second phase.

At this time, officials do not have a timeline for when repairs will be complete.

