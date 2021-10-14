Arkansas boy wins USA Mullet Championship, says winnings going to help foster kids

Allan Baltz from Jonesboro has won a nationwide contest for rocking the best mullet Thursday Oct. 14. | Courtesy: USA Mullet Championships

JONESBORO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A sixth-grade boy from Jonesboro has won a nationwide contest for rocking the best mullet Thursday and says he is going to help kids just like him.

Allan Baltz, 12, was adopted out of foster care in Arkansas as a young child when he was about 4-years-old and as a young child faced many battles in life.

“His story, to that point, was horrific. In addition, he has a rare genetic syndrome (X-linked Opitz G/BBB Syndrome) that affected the development of the midline of his entire body in utero. He has all of the associated symptoms with abnormalities in his brain, heart, larynx,” Lesli Baltz told KAIT8. “He’s had 3 surgeries and countless hours of therapy to improve his speech and motor skills.”

His mother, Lesli, heard about the USA Mullet Championships and told Allan he should enter.

At first, he had no desire to enter his luscious locks into the competition until he heard there was prize money involved. Top prize, $2,500.

Allan then decided if he wins, he’s donating the prize money to organizations, like Project Zero, which helps foster kids find their forever homes.

“He is also the most emphatic human I know. He has a ridiculous mullet now, and when he realized a mullet contest has a cash reward, his first words were ‘If I do it, then I can give the money to kids in foster care,” Lesli Baltz said. “The boy we adopted through foster care instantly wanting to give back … no thought of what he could get for himself by winning.”

USA Mullet Championships announced the winners on its Facebook and Allan won the title in the kid’s division by nearly 900 votes over the next closest competitor. Allan ended up with 25,178 votes.

Divisions included kids, teens, men, and femullet divisions. To see a full list of winners visit the USA Mullet Championships’ website.

KNWA/FOX24 highlights kids in the Arkansas foster care system in a partnership with Project Zero every third Thursday in a segment called “Finding a Family. Chelsea Helms sits down with kids looking for their forever home. Visit our Finding a Family section on KNWA.com.

