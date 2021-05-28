Arkansas child missing since Thursday found safe in Louisiana

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Arkansas State Police say the child reported missing on Thursday has been found safe in Louisiana.
The announcement was made Friday morning on Twitter.
On Thursday Arkansas State Police issued a Missing and Endangered Child Advisory for 1-year-old Tytreus Robinson, of Paragould.
According to ASP, Tytreus was last seen with Tyrone Robinson.
Investigators said that Dylan Clark could also be in the car with Tyrone and Tytreus.
Arkansas State Police have not said anything concerning either men.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.