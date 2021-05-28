Arkansas child missing since Thursday found safe in Louisiana

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Arkansas State Police say the child reported missing on Thursday has been found safe in Louisiana.

The announcement was made Friday morning on Twitter.

CHILD FOUND SAFE IN LOUISIANA



Thank you all for sharing!!! pic.twitter.com/HBFFxHv63D — AR State Police (@ARStatePolice) May 28, 2021

On Thursday Arkansas State Police issued a Missing and Endangered Child Advisory for 1-year-old Tytreus Robinson, of Paragould.

According to ASP, Tytreus was last seen with Tyrone Robinson.

Investigators said that Dylan Clark could also be in the car with Tyrone and Tytreus.

Arkansas State Police have not said anything concerning either men.