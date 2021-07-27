Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Arkansas Children’s Hospital reports most current COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic

Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Arkansas Children’s Hospital generic – New 07-22-21

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials at Arkansas Children’s Hospital reported Tuesday afternoon that their current caseload of COVID-19 patients is the largest number they have been treating since the pandemic started.

According to the hospital, doctors are treating 24 patients who have tested positive for the virus, a 50 percent increase above any prior daily peak in caseloads.

The hospital noted that the previous peaks in care for COVID-19 patients were back in January and again earlier this month.

Of the 24 patients, hospital officials say seven are in intensive care with four on ventilators.

The hospital also reported that none of the patients they are caring for now with COVID-19 were previously immunized from the virus, adding that half of the patients were eligible to get the vaccine.

The officials finished their statement with an appeal to families and the public to get children vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as the kids are eligible and to continue to follow other guidance to mitigate the spread of the virus to protect those who can’t take the vaccine, including social distancing and wearing masks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss