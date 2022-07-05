LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With concern over monkeypox growing across the country, the virus has now shown up in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Health announced Tuesday that the first confirmed case of the disease has been identified in the state.

“Arkansas has been monitoring cases of monkeypox in the U.S.,” Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said in a release. “While this news is concerning, monkeypox is not as contagious as other viruses, like COVID-19. We encourage anyone who feels they may have been exposed to monkeypox to please contact their health care provider and be tested.”

The first case of monkeypox was detected in the U.S. in early May.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, muscle pain and a painful rash that is revealed seven to 14 days after exposure.

The virus is transmitted through direct skin contact with infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids and contaminated items, such as clothing.

Monkeypox can also be transmitted through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact; however, it is not an airborne illness.

It can be prevented through vaccination. Antiviral drugs and immunoglobulins are available for treatment against the illness.