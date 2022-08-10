LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Corrections wants to make it harder to use contraband cell phones inside state prisons.

State Secretary of Corrections Solomon Graves came out Aug. 9 with a statement in support of the Cell Phone Jamming Reform Act, introduced Aug. 3 in the United States Senate.

The act would change federal law’s current blanket prohibition of cell phone jamming to allow jamming in state and federal prisons.

Contraband cell phones in prison have been called a growing problem by the FBI.

“At stake is the safety of the 4,500 brave men and women who make up the Arkansas Department of Corrections family,” Graves said. “We see every day the dangerous ramifications of inmates using contraband cellphones to conduct illegal activities and engage in extortion and fraud schemes from inside the walls of our units.”

A Republican coalition of senators, including Arkansas senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman, with Mike Braun, R-Ind., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., John Kennedy, R-La., and James Lankford, R-Okla., are original co-sponsors of the act. Representative David Kustoff, R-Tenn., introduced companion legislation in the House.