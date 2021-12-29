Arkansas judge strikes down law banning mask mandates

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge on Wednesday struck down a state law that prevents schools and other governmental entities from requiring face masks.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox had already temporarily blocked the law in August. On Wednesday, he ruled the law unconstitutional on multiple grounds, including that it discriminates between children in public and private schools. Private schools were not barred from requiring masks under the law.

More than 100 public charter schools and school districts in Arkansas imposed mask mandates following Fox’s ruling in August. Many have since eased or eased their requirements altogether.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the ban into law in April, though he has since said he regretted that decision and has said he agreed with Fox’s initial ruling against the ban.

Hutchinson faced heavy opposition from fellow Republicans in August when he proposed rolling back the ban.

Fox’s ruling comes as COVID-19 cases are again on the upswing in Arkansas. On Tuesday, the state reported more than 2,400 new cases of the virus and an increase of 51 hospitalizations.