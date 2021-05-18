Arkansas lawmakers to question ARDOT director on inspections after I-40 bridge closure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas lawmakers are holding a hearing Tuesday afternoon where they will question Arkansas Department of Transportation director Lorie Tudor about inspections following the closure of the Interstate 40 bridge spanning the Mississippi River.

Tudor announced Monday that the employee responsible for inspections on the bridge was fired after it had been determined that the fracture that caused the closure last week could be seen in a drone video shot in 2019.

On Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson applauded Tudor’s “quick actions.”

“She took quick action,” Hutchinson said. “She didn’t make any excuses. She’s been very transparent in this, and I applaud her for that. I think she handled it perfectly well.”

The Highway Commission Review and Advisory Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. to discuss the status of the I-40 bridge.

