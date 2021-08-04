Arkansas legislature starts special session to talk mask mandate ban changes, unemployment benefits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas General Assembly will convene for a special session Wednesday, with Gov. Asa Hutchinson asking lawmakers to focus on two specific topics.

Hutchinson is first asking both houses to review and amend Act 1002, which bans mask mandates by the state or any other public entity.

The governor is looking for the measure to be updated to allow for local school districts to be able to set their own policies. Hutchinson contends that since children under 12 are not eligible for any of the COVID-19 vaccines, allowing schools to implement mask requirements would help protect younger students.

A bill has also been proposed saying that only schools with a majority population of that age group would be subject to possible mask mandates.

The other item being discussed will be in affirming the decision of the Director of Workforce Services to terminate participation for Arkansas in federal unemployment benefit and relief programs associated with COVID-19.

The Arkansas State Senate and the State House will each be meeting in special session beginning at 10 a.m. Coverage of the Senate will be streamed in the player at the top of this page, with coverage of the House sessions in the player below.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.