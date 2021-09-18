Arkansas Lottery jackpot nears a combined $1 Billion this weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansans have two chances to become a multi-millionaire this weekend with both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots totaling more than $862 million.

The Powerball jackpot drawing will be on Saturday at 9:59 p.m. and has reached $457 million. If no one claims the winning ticket, it will continue to grow for the Monday and Wednesday night drawings.

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $405 million and the drawing is set for 10 p.m.

Since 2009, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has raised over $1 Billion in scholarship money, and awarded more than 650,000 scholarships.