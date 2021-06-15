Arkansas man accused in Jan. 6 Capitol riot requests easing of travel restrictions

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) | Richard Barnett mug shot from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas man facing federal charges in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot is asking for travel restrictions to be eased while he awaits trial so that he can travel to buy and sell antique cars.

Richard Barnett’s attorney made the request during a status hearing Monday, asking that the radius the Gravette man is allowed to travel be expanded to 200-250 miles so that he can travel for work. The attorney says buying and selling cars is Barnett’s only source of income.

Barnett is looking to travel to the town of Petit Jean for a swap meet, which is nearly 200 miles away from Gravette.

The prosecution will have a chance to file an appeal. The judge is expected to rule on the modification on Thursday, June 17.

Barnett’s next court appearance will be on August 24 at 9 a.m.

Richard Barnett’s condition of release is stated below: