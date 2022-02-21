LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new report from the Department of Finance and Administration shows that medical marijuana sales have passed $20 million in Arkansas.

According to the DFA, patients in Arkansas spent $20.53 million in January to obtain 3,731 pounds of medical marijuana.

DFA officials noted that out of the 37 dispensaries in the state, the Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood had the largest month of sales with 387 pounds. The Releaf Center in Bentonville followed with 333 pounds.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 82,696 active patient cards and according to the DFA, Arkansas patients have purchased more than 76,000 pounds of medical marijuana since the first dispensary opened in May 2019.

As of January, officials with the DFA reported that the state tax surpassed $60 million in overall tax collection from the medical marijuana industry, with a total of $60.19 million being collected since mid-2019.

To see the full sales report, visit the Department of Finance and Administration’s website at DFA.Arkansas.gov.