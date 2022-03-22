LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Data from the Department of Finance and Administration shows that medical marijuana sales passed $21 million in Arkansas last month.

According to the DFA, patients in Arkansas spent $21.1 million in February to obtain 3,658 pounds of medical marijuana.

DFA officials reported that sales for the first two months of 2022 totaled $41.69 million and 7,389 pounds.

DFA officials also noted that a new licensed medical marijuana dispensary opened for business on March 7, making it the 38th dispensary in the state.

Out of the 38 dispensaries, DFA officials reported that the Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood had the largest month of sales with 372 pounds while The Releaf Center in Bentonville followed with 299 pounds.

Overall, patients have purchased approximately 80,000 pounds since the first dispensary opened in May 2019.

As of February, officials with the DFA reported that the state tax totaled $2.33 million, a decrease from $2.84 million in January. Overall, the state has collected $62.52 million from the medical marijuana industry since mid-2019.