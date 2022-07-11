LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – All of Arkansas is now under a moderate risk for wildfire, according to officials with the state forestry division.

State officials updated its wildfire danger map Monday morning to include all 75 counties in the state. This comes just after four more counties issued burn bans, bumping the total up to 40 counties, including Miller and Columbia in Southwest Arkansas.

Lonoke, Crittenden, Crawford and Ouachita counties are the latest under the ban.

Arkansas Forestry Division

With high heat and drought conditions increasing the chance of fire hazard, the state is likely to see the list of counties with burn bans continue to grow.