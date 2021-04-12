Arkansas police officers rescue suspect after car chase ends in fiery crash

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dramatic police bodycam video captures two Northwest Arkansas police officers scrambling to pull a pinned driver from a stolen vehicle after it crashed and caught fire.

According to the Tontitown Police Department, that two officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle late Saturday night and were led on a chase that ended when the driver missed a turn and hit a tree head-on.

The car caught fire and officers tried to order the driver, who was reportedly armed, to step out of the vehicle but they did not receive a response.

Officers said they heard screaming inside the car and when they approached they found a female driver who was pinned inside and fire spreading into the cab.

Officers were ultimately able to climb in through the passenger window of the vehicle and free the driver.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where she was treated for burns and other injuries.

Police have not yet released the suspects name or charges.

“The Tontitown Police Department is proud of the actions of both Officers, and extremely proud of the extraordinary bravery shown,” the police department said in a statement posted to its Facebook page about the incident.