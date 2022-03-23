DUMAS, Ark – Officials with the Arkansas State Police said they have made their first arrest in the shooting incident at a car show in Dumas that left one person dead and 26 others injured.

Troopers said Wednesday that 22-year-old Brandon Deandra Knight was arrested after being released from the hospital around 9:40 a.m.

Officials said Knight is facing first-degree battery and aggravated assault charges. He is currently being held in the Dumas city jail and is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

Troopers said Sunday that the person killed in the shooting was 23-year-old Cameron Schaffer from Jacksonville. They also said children were among those hit by gunfire, with the young victims being between 11 years and 19 months old.

The investigators had stated earlier that they believe this shooting started as an argument that escalated into two individuals getting in a gunfight. They noted that the were the incident a gang-related shooting and added that local authorities had no intelligence before the event that would have led them to think gunfire would occur.

Organizers of the Hood-Nic event that the car show was a part of said their event has been a community staple for 16 years and worked to promote non-violence.

Victims of the shooting have been sharing their stories, including a woman who said she was trying to help a young girl who fell in the chaos when she herself was shot. Another woman said she was there with her family when the gunfire started, sending everyone scrambling and hitting her nephew three times.

State police said the investigation into the shooting remains active. The ASP has set up a hotline where anyone can leave a tip for investigators at 501-518-8850. Authorities ask callers who get a voicemail to leave their names and numbers so investigators can get back to them.