Arkansas State Police: Investigation into shooting of teen by Lonoke deputy ‘open and active’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – State officials said the investigation into the shooting of a 17-year-old in Lonoke County by a deputy last week that led to the teen’s death “remains open and active.”

In a statement, Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler said that consistent with department protocol, no facts outside the initial release sent a week ago will be “discussed by the state police in a public forum.”

The family of Hunter Brittain, the teen shot and killed by a Lonoke County deputy, said they’ve hired Devon Jacob and Benjamin Crump to represent them. Both who recently represented George Floyd’s family.

According to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office, deputy Sergeant Michael Davis instituted a traffic stop in the early morning hours of June 23 that ended with the shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain. Brittan was taken to a hospital in North Little Rock where he later died from the gunshot injuries.

Supporters of Brittain soon began to gather in protest outside the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office, and have continued nightly gatherings in the week since the shooting.

Many of those gathered have been asking to see body-cam footage that claim would show the teen was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said in a recorded statement a day after the shooting that pledged to support release of whatever body camera footage there is from the incident, when “the law and the State Police investigation allow it.“

Sadler noted Wednesday that the ASP has not had any direction from the Lonoke County prosecutor’s office to release any evidence gathered as part of the investigation, including any body-cam footage.