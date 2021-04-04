Arkansas virus vaccinations rising; cases and deaths decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of Arkansans receiving at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine is rising and the increase in virus cases and deaths are falling, according to data released Saturday.

An additional 29,343 doses have been administered and a total of more than 1.2 million in Arkansas have been vaccinated, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The department reported 330,970 total virus cases and 5,641 deaths, increases of 217 cases and two deaths from Friday.

The rolling average of new cases has fallen from 253.4 per day to 151.1, or 40.4%, and the rolling average of deaths declined from 13.1 daily to 8, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

