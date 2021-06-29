Arkansas woman arrested after son found dead at Lake Catherine

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Garland County say a 6-year-old reported missing Tuesday morning was found dead in Lake Catherine.

The six-year-old’s mother, Sarah Elizabeth Breshears, 25, was arrested Tuesday afternoon with three counts of endangering welfare of a minor, according to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office.

Sarah Elizabeth Breshears

According to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, the county 911 dispatcher center received a call about the missing child around 11 a.m.

Crews from the sheriff’s office, along with the Arkansas State Police, Morning Star Fire Department and Lake Hamilton Fire Department, immediately began to search for the boy.

Security video from a neighbor showed the child heading toward the lake, where the boy was found. Firefighters attempted CPR but were unsuccessful. The county coroner arrived at the scene and pronounced the child as deceased.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate this matter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.