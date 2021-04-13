Ashdown Public School teachers to see pay raise in July

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed into legislation Monday to raise the target median annual pay for public school teachers by $2,000.

According to Superintendent Casey Nichols, this comes in great timing for Ashdown Public Schools. Nichols says the school has been working for three years to get certified teachers a pay raise.

During the April board on Tuesday, officials approved a $3,250 raise for all certified teachers.

“It’s one of those deals that you always want to take care of the people that are taking care of your babies,” said Superintendent Nichols.

Our certified teachers are with them on a daily basis working so hard with them and again this is one of those deals that we just want to show the appreciation that they deserve.”

The raise will go into effect on July 1. To apply for the school district, click here.