Authorities: Southaven officer shot, suspect flees to Arkansas in stolen police vehicle

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — A Southaven, Mississippi police officer was shot Tuesday, and the suspect fled in a stolen police vehicle to St. Francis County, Arkansas, authorities said.

A source tells WREG-TV the officer name is Roy Hurst.

Hurst, who was on the FBI’s Safe street task force, was shot in the arm according to a law enforcement source with direct knowledge. It is a “through and through” wound, and not considered life threatening. The officer was taken to Regional One in Memphis.

The suspect stole Hurst’s unmarked patrol car and drove it to St. Francis County, Arkansas, according to the source.

According to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect fired shots at a deputy when he tried to stop him on Highway 107 in Palestine.

The suspect they were chasing wrecked the Southaven Police vehicle at SFC RD 130 and is believed to be barricaded in a house. Arkansas State Police and St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler confirms they are working in Saint Francis County to locate an individual who was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi.

Man barricaded in home in Palestine area of St Francis County after shooting a Southaven police officer and stealing his car. FBI on scene. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/deKW6CiC8R — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) May 25, 2021

Told suspect shot at St Francis County deputies earlier. Yesterday, we’re told he led police in Alabama on a pursuit which had to be called off. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/KQIBqWx4hj — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) May 25, 2021

Police helicopter now circling a different area than it was earlier. Unclear if suspect is still barricaded. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/IDrswbWJt7 — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) May 25, 2021

WREG is working to find out how all this may be tied to a scene where Memphis police and FBI agents are gathered near Mallory and Riverport roads in southwest Memphis.

This is a developing story.