Arkansas police officer helps drivers stranded in floodwaters

Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas police officer was caught on camera on Wednesday helping stranded drivers to safety amid rising floodwaters.

Tammy Gilliland of Pea Ridge took the following photos of a Bentonville police officer helping two women to safety after their vehicles got stuck in the roadway during Wednesday’s flash flooding.

The photos were taken at Southeast Walton Boulevard and Medical Center Parkway at around 8 a.m..

The identity of the officer is not known at this time.

