FULTON, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fishermen discovered something surprising Tuesday when their sonar picked up a vehicle submerged in the Little River near Allen’s Ferry Boat Launch outside of Fulton, Ark. The discovery led to a possible breakthrough in a missing person case.

Miller and Hempstead County Fire Department dive teams arrived around 10:00 a.m. to recover the vehicle and found a second vehicle submerged nearby. Officials believe it may be related to a 7-year-old missing person case out of Hope, Ark. but have not yet confirmed if that is the case.

Boat sonar finds car in Little River (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Crews have been working to recover the vehicles since 10:00 a.m. One has been recovered from the river as of 7:00 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.