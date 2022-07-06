TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas Sen. John Boozman weighed in on what needs to be done about inflation while he was in Texarkana Wednesday.

Boozman spent the day in Southwest Arkansas with stops in Miller and Hempstead counties, visiting with economic development leaders in Texarkana to talk about efforts to grow the region and what can be done in Washington, D.C. to help.

The visit was also an opportunity for the two-term Republican Senator seeking re-election in November to share his take on some other topics of particular interest to voters at the moment.

With midterm elections nearing, high inflation has surged to the top of Americans’ concerns as it drives the cost of living to heights not seen in decades.

“We’re not doing enough to ease inflation in the sense that rarely do you have a true crisis where the answer is staring you in the face. We need to do a much better job of using the energy resources we’re blessed with,” Boozman said.

Also topping the list of concerns is gun control, particularly in the wake of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, where seven people were killed and dozens more injured during a Fourth of July parade.

“We need to enforce the laws that we have regarding gun control,” Boozman said Wednesday. “The other issue is many of these individuals – in fact, I think the common denominator in all of them – is they plan these things out for months, and they’re very meticulous. They leave all kinds of warnings. In fact, most of them blatantly say they’re going to do this. So, we really need to tighten up the mental health, and if someone makes threats like those, they need to be prosecuted.”