FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue.

According to a report from the department, investigators learned that a child had been left inside a car. An undisclosed person reportedly broke out one of the car windows and took the child to the hospital.

The child was later pronounced dead. Fort Smith Police, including the Crisis Intervention Unit, have responded to the hospital.

Investigators are at a location on Boone Avenue as well. Their investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.