City of Ashdown adds new splash pad to city park

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – City officials and the community of Ashdown gathered at the city park on Friday afternoon to cut a ribbon for the new splash pad.

“We’ve been talking to the parents we have been talking to the community about what do we need and everything we kept hearing was we need things for our kids to do,” said Domtor Community Advisory, Tammy Waters.

The project started in 2019, costing about 450,000 dollars.



“Now we got something that they can enjoy during the summer and really the whole city will benefit from having the kids out at the park,” said Parks Director, Bradley Day.

The city combined with Domtar Community Advisory Team, Individuals and business supporters helped in the purchase Representatives from Blue and You Foundation provided a $150,000 grant toward the project.

“Part of Arkansas Blue Crosses mission is we are working for a healthier Arkansas and projects like this just feel right into that mission,” said Operations Manager, Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield, Mark Vance.

Starting May 1st the splash pad will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. through September 30.