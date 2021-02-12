COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue lowering trend, 47,000 new doses delivered to state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas delivers more than 9,000 more vaccines in the last 24 hours and active cases decline for the 8th straight day.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 565 new cases for a total of 311,608.
There are 12,573 active cases, 712 hospitalized, which is unchanged from Thursday, and 123 on ventilators, which is up 6 from Thursday.
13 new deaths were added Friday, for a total of 5,212
The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases
- Pulaski, 81
- Washington, 61
- Benton, 54
- Sebastian, 35
- Crawford and Saline, 29 each.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“Our new and active cases continue the downward trend that we’ve seen over the past few days. We have made progress, and we can see the benefit of wearing a mask, watching our distance, and washing our hands. We received over 47,000 doses of vaccine yesterday, and we will continue following our plan to get these doses administered.”