LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released data Monday showing the continued fall of active cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 in the state.

The ADH data showed 5,339 active cases of the virus reported Monday, a decrease of 730 from the previous day. That is the lowest number of active cases in the Natural State since November 16, 2021. There were 558 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 819,984 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also showed a drop of 10 patients hospitalized with the virus in the last 24 hours, moving that number to 455. The last time the number of COVID-positive patients was this low in Arkansas was December 8, 2021.

The number of patients put on ventilators went down by 15 in the last day, dropping to 75, while there are 148 COVID patients in Arkansas intensive care units, down by 21 from the prior day.

Health officials reported 27 additional deaths Monday increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 10,524.

In the last 24 hours, 386 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,566,786, with another 370,870 partially immunized.