COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue upward trend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas continue their rising trend as Arkansans enter the last weekend before the holiday season.

There were 6,143 active cases of the virus reported Friday. This is the first time there have been more than 6,000 active cases since Oct. 17.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data showing that new cases went up by 732, raising total cases to 523,192.

The number of deaths increased by nine in the data released Friday, with 8,608 people dying from the virus since the pandemic began.

Currently, 316 patients are hospitalized from the virus, 12 more than Thursday. Health officials also reported 130 patients in ICU care, six more people than the previous day.

As of Friday, 65 people on ventilators, four less people than the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, 11,254 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans.

The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,428,452, while the number of state residents partially vaccinated is now 311,601.