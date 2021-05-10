COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases decline through weekend as state continues push for vaccinations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 updated numbers for Monday, May 10.

4,511 more vaccines were distributed out to Arkansans over the last 24 hours.

The ADH reported 76 new cases, for a total of 337,586.

There are 2,053 active cases, which is down 170 from Sunday; 169 hospitalized, which is up 3 from Sunday; 41 on ventilators, which is up 5 from Sunday.

Three new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,764.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 17

Benton, 8

Lonoke, 7

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: