COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases decline through weekend as vaccine distribution increases over prior week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the updated COVID-19 numbers for Monday, May 3, 2021, showing an increase in vaccines issued over the last week according to Gov. Hutchinson.

The ADH reported 61 new cases for a total of 336,166.

There are 1,939 active cases, which is a decrease of 116, 172 hospitalized, which is up 1 from Sunday; 29 on ventilators, which is up 3 from Sunday.

Four new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,747.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Benton, 11

Pulaski, 9

Faulkner, 8

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: