COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases decrease over weekend, 61 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 updated numbers for Sunday, May 30.

Two new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours according to the ADH.

2,432 more vaccines were distributed out to Arkansans over the last 24 hours, according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 61 new cases, for a total of 341,351.

There are 1,938 active cases, which is down 71 from Saturday. 194 hospitalized, which is down one from Sunday and 34 on ventilators, which is up 3 from Saturday.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 10

Faulkner, 5

Craighead, Grant, Sebastian, 4

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: