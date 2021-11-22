COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases drop below 6,000, hospitalizations see uptick

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas fell below 6,000 as the Thanksgiving holiday week begins.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed there were 5,971 active cases of the virus reported Monday, down 356 from the previous day.

“It’s good to see our active cases decline as we head into a holiday week,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet. “In the latest @UAMS_COPH COVID model, another COVID surge in Arkansas was predicted. But the good news is that surge can be slowed if we increase vaccines throughout the state.”

The ADH data also showed new cases went up by 270, pushing up the total number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas during the pandemic to 524,440.

The number of deaths increased by five in the data released Monday, with 8,620 people dying from the virus since the pandemic began.

Currently, 333 patients are hospitalized from the virus, 19 more than Sunday. There were 144 Arkansans in the state’s intensive care units, an increase of 12 from the previous count. There are 62 people on ventilators, one less person than the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, 2,812 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans.

The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,431,543, while the number of state residents partially vaccinated is now 317,375.