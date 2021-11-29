COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases drop but hospitalizations continue to increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hospitalizations in Arkansas continue the upswing despite the number of active cases having a significant drop.

There were 5,364 active cases of the virus reported Monday. This is a decrease of 465 from the previous day. Of the active cases, 1,225 (22%) were people 18 and younger.

When it comes to the currently active cases, 77.4% of them are in people who are not fully vaccinated.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data showing that there were an additional 207 new cases, raising the total cases to 527,794 since the pandemic began in 2020.

There were two new deaths reported on Monday. The number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 related since the beginning of the pandemic causes to 8,655.

Currently, 390 patients are hospitalized from the virus, 27 more than Sunday.

As of Monday, 65 people on ventilators, two fewer people than the previous day. There were 170 people in Arkansas intensive care units due to the virus, which is three more than the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, 2,618 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans.

“Active cases are down 607 from this time last week, but hospitalizations have been rising,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “Let’s continue to push our vaccinations, and tomorrow we will discuss the new Omicron variant at the news briefing.”

Currently, 1,440,541 Arkansans are fully vaccinated, which is 50.6 % of the Arkansas population age 5 and older, according to the ADH. In addition, 325,775 are partially vaccinated, 11.5% of the population age 5 and older.

As far as boosters, 288,212 Arkansans have received them since they became available.