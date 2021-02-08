COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases drop by more than 1,000 as vaccinations continue to climb

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases, and hospitalizations saw another decrease through the weekend, while the state gave out 1,946 more vaccines Sunday.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 637 new cases, for a total of 307,373 cases.
There are 15,320 active cases and 777 hospitalized, which is down 4 from Sunday. There are 142 on ventilators, which is up 16 from Sunday;
There were 30 deaths added today, for a total of 5,106
The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are
- Pulaski, 125
- Benton, 52
- Garland, 45
- Lonoke, 36
- Sebastian, 33
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“Today’s report shows nearly half as many new cases as last Monday. This, as well as almost 90,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered last week, provides us with hope as we continue to fight this pandemic. Our united efforts as a state will help to get past this, but it takes everyone working together.”