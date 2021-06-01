COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases drop for fourth day, vaccination numbers continue holiday dip

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 updated numbers for Tuesday, June 1.

One new death was reported over the last 24 hours according to the ADH.

1,525 more vaccines were distributed out to Arkansans over the last 24 hours, according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 69 new cases, for a total of 341,450.

There are 1,596 active cases, which is down 125 from Monday. 201 hospitalized, which is up one from Monday and 38 on ventilators, which is unchanged from Monday.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 11

Saline, 9

Craighead, 8

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: