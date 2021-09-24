COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases, hospitalizations continue to fall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas has seen 13 straight days of falling active COVID-19 cases, along with drops in the number of hospitalizations from the virus over the last eight days, according to data reported by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The ADH data released Friday showed that the active case count decreased by 256 to 13,245. This is the lowest the state’s active case numbers have been since July 22.

Health officials also reported that hospitalizations from the virus decreased by 62 to 894 in the last 24 hours. The last time the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Arkansas was under 900 was July 24.

There were 386 patients requiring ICU treatment, a 24-hour decrease of 28, and 231 patients on ventilators, a decrease of 23.

In total, the state reported 1,365 new cases of the virus, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 491,221.

Adults 25-34 were the group with the newest cases in the last 24 hours with 213. They are followed closely behind by patients aged 35-44 with 193 new cases.

The state also reported 13 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the total for the state to 7,561.More than 5,119 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours, and the number of Arkansans fully immunized increased by 2,818 to 1,319,004, The number of residents partially immunized continued its fall and now sits at 298,696.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson also commented on the Centers for Disease Control’s decision to allow boosters of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“Today’s decision by the CDC to allow booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine is a step in the right direction,” Hutchinson said. “I’m hopeful additional booster doses will be approved in the very near future for anyone who is vaccinated. Contact your local vaccine provider for booster information.”