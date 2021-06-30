COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases jump nearly 400, 686 new cases in 24 hours

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas saw a spike in new and active cases with a nearly 400 active case jump and 686 new cases while also seeing more than 10,000 more vaccines distributed in the last 24 hours according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Four new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours according to the ADH.

10,356 more vaccines were distributed out to Arkansans over the last 24 hours, according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 686 new cases for Wednesday, for a total of 349,385.

There are 3,763 active cases, which is up 398 from Tuesday. 325 hospitalized, which is up 19 from Tuesday and 75 on ventilators, which is up 6 from Sunday.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 128

Saline, 61

Washington, 41

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: