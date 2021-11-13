COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases rise above 5,000 again

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of daily active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas has passed 5,000 again.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data Saturday showing that active cases went up by 244 to 5,126. This is the fifth day in a row of active cases increasing.

The number of hospitalizations also went down slightly by five to 292, while 590 new cases of the virus were reported within the last 24 hours pushing the state’s total during the pandemic to 519,453.

The number of patients on ventilators continued to decrease Saturday. There are 54 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, with three fewer patients in the last day. ICU cases saw seven fewer patients within the past day, bringing the total to 125.

State officials also reported two more deaths due to the virus, which moves the total for the state to 8,562.

“Giving out nearly 15,000 doses of the vaccine is very good news,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “Many of these doses are booster doses, and we need to continue to increase first doses for all eligible Arkansans. Let’s keep working as we work to manage this virus.”

Health officials reported 14,725 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,420,458, while the number of state residents partially vaccinated is now 302,136.