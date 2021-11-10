COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases see biggest jump in two months, new cases also spike

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Wednesday showed the largest one-day increases inactive cases in more than two months while total new cases also showed a sharp rise.
The figures from the Arkansas Department of Health show 177 active cases were added to the state’s current count, moving it to 4,537. The state also reported 675 new cases, moving the state pandemic total to 517,675.
Records show the last time Arkansas saw this large of a single-day jump inactive cases was September 9. The new case increase is the largest since October 15.
The ADH also reported three more deaths from COVID-19, moving the total to 8,525 Arkansans who have died from the virus.
There were only slight changes in the number of patients with severe cases of the virus, with the number of hospitalized patients ticking up eight to 296 with 66 patients on ventilators, an increase of just three.
While the increase in the case counts may be seen as worrisome, the state also reported continued increases in the numbers of vaccine doses given, with 12,783 administered in the past 24 hours.
In a tweet, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted the increase in cases but also praised the jump in vaccinations, noting it was important to grow that number before winter illnesses could complicate cases.
The ADH reported that there are currently 1,413,682 Arkansans who are fully immunized against COVID-19, with another 296,121 residents with partial immunity.