COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases see biggest jump in two months, new cases also spike

FILE – Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a cooler before being thawed at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in the Bronx borough of New York on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Wednesday showed the largest one-day increases inactive cases in more than two months while total new cases also showed a sharp rise.

The figures from the Arkansas Department of Health show 177 active cases were added to the state’s current count, moving it to 4,537. The state also reported 675 new cases, moving the state pandemic total to 517,675.

Records show the last time Arkansas saw this large of a single-day jump inactive cases was September 9. The new case increase is the largest since October 15.

The ADH also reported three more deaths from COVID-19, moving the total to 8,525 Arkansans who have died from the virus.

There were only slight changes in the number of patients with severe cases of the virus, with the number of hospitalized patients ticking up eight to 296 with 66 patients on ventilators, an increase of just three.

While the increase in the case counts may be seen as worrisome, the state also reported continued increases in the numbers of vaccine doses given, with 12,783 administered in the past 24 hours.

In a tweet, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted the increase in cases but also praised the jump in vaccinations, noting it was important to grow that number before winter illnesses could complicate cases.

New and active COVID cases have increased slightly from last week. This is worth noting. Vaccine doses are above last Wednesday’s level, and this is important. Let’s encourage vaccinations before winter sets in. pic.twitter.com/vhvQfTM8Fv — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) November 10, 2021

The ADH reported that there are currently 1,413,682 Arkansans who are fully immunized against COVID-19, with another 296,121 residents with partial immunity.