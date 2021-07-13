COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases surge over 8,000, new cases increase by 1,400+

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported another surge with active cases rising past 8,000 and more than 1,400 new cases over the last 24 hours.

Over the last 24 hours, Arkansas saw another increase in new and active cases with an 879 active case jump moving Arkansas past 8,000 active cases.

15 new deaths were reported over the weekend according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 1,476 new cases for Tuesday, for a total of 358,949.

There are 8,134 active cases, which is up 879 from Monday. 606 hospitalized, which is up 41 from Monday, and 98 on ventilators, which is up 4 from Monday.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 215

Benton, 182

Washington,146

Gov. Hutchinson released a statement regarding the new COVID-19 numbers: