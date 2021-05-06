COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson continues vaccination push as active case count levels

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 updated numbers for Thursday, May 6, 2021.
More than 11,000 vaccine doses were given out over the last 24 hours.
The ADH reported 188 new cases, for a total of 336,948
There are 2,151 active cases, which is a decrease of 1 from Wednesday, 177 hospitalized, which is down 4 from Wednesday; 34 on ventilators, which is down 1 from Wednesday.
Three new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,757.
The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases are
- Benton, 26
- Craighead, 18
- Faulkner, 16
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“When the first vaccines were distributed in December, we had over 1,000 hospitalizations and nearly 21,000 active cases. Looking at today’s report, we can tell the vaccine is effective. Getting vaccinated protects you, your neighbors, and all those you care about.”