COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson encourages more residents to get vaccinated as active cases continue to drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KLRT) – Governor Hutchinson encourages more residents to get vaccinated as active cases continue to drop across the state.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 228 new cases, for a total of 328,273 cases. There are 2,663 active cases, which is down by 71 from Thursday, 233 hospitalized, which is down 12 from Thursday; 50 on ventilators, which is up 3 from Thursday.

14 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,529.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are

Pulaski, 36

Benton, 26

Craighead, 18

Washington, 11

Sebastian, 10

White, 10

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Overall, total cases and hospitalizations continue to decline. We are working hard to immunize every eligible Arkansan. 20 members of the Arkansas Air and Army National Guard have been deployed to assist with vaccinations in four public health regions as we close in on one-million vaccines. Let’s continue to work together on getting to the other side of this pandemic.”