COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 100,000 doses given in last week, active cases continue decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given out over the last week according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 432 new cases for a total of 325,383.

There are 3,461 active cases; 317 hospitalized, which is down 21 from Monday; 71 on ventilators, which is down 3 from Monday.

14 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,357.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Washington, 62

Benton, 47

Garland, 42

Faulkner, 28

Pulaski, 26

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: