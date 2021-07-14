COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 1,300 new cases, Active cases top 8,800

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported another surge with active cases having another spike moving active cases above 8,800 and more than 1,300 new cases over the last 24 hours.

Over the last 24 hours, Arkansas saw another increase in new and active cases with a 670 active case jump moving Arkansas near 9,000 active cases.

Fully vaccinated Arkansans increased by 2,207 over the last 24 hours with 1,019,387 now fully vaccinated.

The amount of partially vaccinated Arkansans increased by 2,028 over the last day with 235,914 Arkansans now at least partially vaccinated.

There are 7 new deaths that were reported over the last 24 hours according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 1,309 new cases for Wednesday, for a total of 360,258.

There are 8,804 active cases, which is up 670 from Tuesday. 647 hospitalized, which is up 41 from Tuesday, and 103 on ventilators, which is up 5 from Tuesday.

Gov. Hutchinson made a statement on the new numbers: